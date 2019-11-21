The Banks County Class of 1969 is planning a 50th class reunion on Dec. 13.
The committee would like all class members to contact one of the following: Kathy Jones, 706-658-6323; Martha-Cotton, 706-654-6234; or Martha Ramsey, 706-654-6263; as soon as possible so plans and location can be finalized.
