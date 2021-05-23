Yonah Congregational Holiness Church has a free Community Lending Library located at 5532 Yonah Homer Road, Alto. The lending library is located on the fellowship hall porch.
"We'd like to invite the community to come take a look and take a book," church leaders state "Our lending library is full of books for all ages and interests. We also have book marks and stickers for the kids."
