Yonah Congregational Holiness Church, located at 5518 Yonah Homer Road, Alto, will host a Rise Up With Jesus Easter event for families from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 4.
"During this two-hour interactive program, kids and grown-ups alike will experience loads of memorable Easter fun and excitement—all while they discover the true events surrounding Jesus’ death and resurrection," organizers state. "Families will explore the wonderful puzzle of Easter at each station through challenging games, unique experiences and fun gizmos designed to remind families that Jesus is alive."
For more information, see the chruch Facebook page, "Yonah C H Church."
