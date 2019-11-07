Your CBD Store is now open at 295 Steven B Tanger Boulevard, Commerce.
Freddie and Peggy Gilstrap are the owners.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The phone number is 706-335-0199.
The store offers CBD products, water soluble, tinctures, topical pain lotions, body lotions, facial creams, gummies, hard candies, honey sticks, vapes, pet products, bath bombs, and roll-on pain cream with ladicane; all have CBD.
