Area readers completing the Maysville Public Library Summer Reading Program included Willow Tatum, Zoey and Lilly Martin, Tristen Shaffer, Keniel Parker, Ryker Mitchell, J.W. Mitchell, Lilli Knapp, Adalyne Brown, Amelia Brown, Elizabeth and Hannah Lemon, Ellie and Asher Ryals and Garrison and Maelee Gable.
"They and other patrons have enjoyed a summer of reading and other fun activities, including a performance by Magician Keith Karnok, Water Day complete with Water Slide, and an Ice Cream Celebration with Prize Giveaway," said library manager Shannon Wheeler.
