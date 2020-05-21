Zachary Orr, Baldwin, was among nearly 700 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, on May 8.
Orr graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration.
During the virtual ceremony, over 500 students received bachelor's degrees, nearly 100 students received master's degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.
Traditional, in-person commencement exercises will be held Saturday, August 29, at 10 a.m. in the Founder's Memorial Amphitorium.
Since its founding in 1927, Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, S.C., has conferred over 52,000 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.