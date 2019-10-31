State "average" on CCRPI 75.9
Elementary 77.1
Middle 72.1
High 77.0
Apalachee 77.0
Auburn 80.9
Bear Creek 74.9
Bethlehem 78.7
Bramlett 91.9
County Line 81.7
Haymon-Morris 71.5
Holsenbeck 82.1
Kennedy 69.9
Russell 81.9
Statham 71.0
Westside 67.9
Winder 70.6
WBHS 74.3
Yargo 75.3
