Barrow County recognizes and thanks its female department heads and elected officials who continue to inspire young women and lead Barrow County into the future.
Jackie Fryman, Animal Control Director
Lisa Maloof, Economic Development Director
Penny Clack, EMA Director
Vickie Short, Clerk of the Commission
Rebecca Whiddon, Planning & Community Development Director
Monica Franklin, Director of Elections & Voter Registration
Jessica Garrett, Barrow County Tax Commissioner
Rose Kisaalita, Chief Financial Officer
Not pictured:
Pat Graham, Chairmen of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners
Elizabeth Bailey, Human Resources Director
Janie Jones, Clerk of Superior Court
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.