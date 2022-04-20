Beck Tennis Academy will be holding a tournament at Victor Lord Park April 23 and 24.
This is the second year the Barrow Junior Championships are being. held at Victor Lord Park, and the first year Beck Tennis Academy will be running it.
Beck Tennis Academy coaches kids eight to 18 and gives them the opportunity to play tennis all year round.
Their tournaments are approved by the United States Tennis Association (USTA. To participate in the tournament, a USTA membershio is required.
The tournaments put on by the Beck Tennis Academy are for beginner to intermediate tennis players.
"In the future, we intend to hold tournaments for higher sectionally and nationally ranked players," said academy owner Mike Beck.
"This tournament, and others we host are more for your intermediate tennis player."
The Academy is offering a camp at the end of May that will run until the end of July.
"Our goal and objective is just to introduce competitive tennis to as many kids as possible," Beck said.
"We think there are valuable life lessons competing in tennis, in particular."
"You have to solve problems on your own," he says. "There are no time outs, no substitutions, no coaches on the court. So there's no one to blame but yourself."
"It's really is a great way to to learn so many valuable lessons."
Beck is certified by the USTA as a high performance coach and his wife Debra, who works with him, is a former assistant women's tennis coach at the University of Georgia, where she coached for ten years.
They've had over 15 players go on to play collegiate tennis, and one who currently plays professionally.
As of today, they have four coaches leading 60 tennis players.
"We are just hoping to build and grow the game of tennis in Barrow in Oconee County," Beck said. "That's really our our objective is to introduce competitive tennis to a wider group of kids and encourage kids in the area to participate in tennis year round, rather than to think about tennis as a seasonal sport, which it really isn't."
"It has tremendous benefits in the game. You can play your entire life so it's unlike other sports that you can only play until you graduate from high school or college."
To get involved with this program contact them directly through their Facebook page at Beck Tennis Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.