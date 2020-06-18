As Americans prepare to observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, the Barrow County NAACP is calling on people to observe a moment of silence "for positive change in America."
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation from slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865. The holiday is aimed at celebrating African-American culture and achievements in America.
