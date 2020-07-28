The Barrow News-Journal is temporarily closing down its office in Winder.
"Most of our journalists are working from home due to the COVID virus," said co-publisher Mike Buffington. "It doesn't make sense to maintain an office when it's not being used."
The office has been closed to the public since March when the virus pandemic began.
Most of the newspaper's interactions with the public now are online or by phone, Buffington said.
"The ability to deal with subscriptions, classified ads and other business-related issues through our website has greatly reduced the need for people to come into a physical office," he said. "We've seen that trend in recent years, but the virus has stopped virtually all in-person traffic."
Editor Scott Thompson works from home when not attending meetings or other events in Barrow County and does page production at the newspaper's printing plant in Jefferson one day a week. He can best be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Ad sales representative Susan Treadwell also works from home when she's not talking to advertisers in person. She can best be reached at streadwell@barrowjournal.com.
Stringers and part-time employees have always worked from home, sending in photos and news article via email.
"Technology over the last 10 years has really changed how newspapers are produced," Buffington said. "The virus has forced us to really look at that and to adapt our systems so that more work can be done remotely without requiring a physical office."
