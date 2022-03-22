The first annual 106.1 WNGC - ESP Radiothon will be live on-air and online March 24-25 to spread awareness and community support for the local Extra Special People organization (ESP) while raising funds for its summer camp.
ESP exists to create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families throughout the Athens and North Georgia area.
Summer camp is Extra Special People’s largest and most popular program, which runs for eight weeks during the summer and consists of six weeks of day camp and two weeks of residential overnight camp in partnership with Camp Twin Lakes.
The overnight camp will be held at ESP's newly acquired property in Jackson County, called Camp Hooray, where it will also celebrate "Fun Fridays" and other events throughout the summer.
ESP summer camp serves more than 400 young people with developmental disabilities each summer, providing continuous learning as well as social and recreational opportunities. ESP camp comes with close counselor relationships, which provide attention and support to each of its campers.
Through its outreach, ESP's summer camp has changed communities by helping campers grow their social and recreational skills while also helping them build confidence and develop new and lasting friendships along the way.
106.1 WNGC extends gratitude to its official Radiothon sponsors:
Akins of Winder - Extra Special Sponsor
Bobcat of Athens and Athens Seed and Lawn - Super Fans
Bulldog Kia, Snellville Heating and Air, R&R Mobility and Amici - Other sponsors
