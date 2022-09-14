The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th annual Sporting Clay Tournament Sept. 28 at the Etowah Valley Sporting Club in Dawsonville.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament at 9:15 a.m.
Lunch will be served at noon, followed by an awards presentation at 12:30 p.m.
Prizes will be given to the first, second and third place teams. The top shooter prize will receive five free tickets for the gun drawing.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 770-867-9444 or email christine@barrowchamber.com.
