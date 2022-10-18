Gun-graphic

An 11-year old girl was shot and killed in a domestic dispute reported to Barrow County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run in reference to a domestic disturbance between Leonard Ahearn, 59, and Rachel Hollifield, 34, both of Winder. The caller said she was on the phone with Hollifield when she heard gunshots and then the line went quiet.

