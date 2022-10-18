An 11-year old girl was shot and killed in a domestic dispute reported to Barrow County Sheriff's Office Monday.
Around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 181 Celestial Run in reference to a domestic disturbance between Leonard Ahearn, 59, and Rachel Hollifield, 34, both of Winder. The caller said she was on the phone with Hollifield when she heard gunshots and then the line went quiet.
Upon arriving on the scene, Hollifield told deputies Ahearn shot her and then shot himself. Hollifield had a gunshot wound to her hands.
Hollifield also said there was an 11-year-old girl inside the residence as well.
Upon clearing the residence, Ahearn was found alive with gunshot wounds and the 11-year-old girl, Angelique Ahearn, was found deceased.
An investigation by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division revealed Ahearn and Hollifield were in an argument when Ahearn retrieved a pistol and shot Angelique, located Hollifield and shot her, before turning the gun to himself.
Hollifield and Ahearn were transported to Athens Regional Hospital, where Ahearn was later pronounced dead and Hollifield is receiving treatment and recovering from her injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing. Further updates will be released when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.