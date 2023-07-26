During the Winder City Council’s July 11 voting session, the council unanimously approved an application submitted by Sullins Engineering, LLC., which requested a rezoning of 0.77 acres.
During the Winder City Council’s July 11 voting session, the council unanimously approved an application submitted by Sullins Engineering, LLC. seeking to rezone 0.77 acres from two-family residential (R-2) to multi-family residential (R-3) for a property located at 55 South Center Street to allow for the development of apartment buildings. The 0.77 acres is part of an existing 17.35-acre parcel already zoned R-3.
Following the approval, three existing houses on the corner of Lily Drive, S Center Street and S Broad Street will be demolished and replaced with apartment buildings consisting of roughly 136 units.
The apartment complex, named “Patrick Mill Village,” will have a density of 7.84 units per acre and will consist of six buildings clustered into three different areas of the property.
The concept plan shows the eastern portion of the property having buildings 1-4 and the central amenity area for the development. Building 5 is located on the southwest portion of the property, adjacent to Bill Rutledge Road, and building 6 is located on the northwest portion of the property, adjacent to Lily Drive.
The rear of the two larger buildings will be designed to appear to have frontage along S Broad Street and will be visible from the road.
The community will be heavily landscaped and will feature a five-foot walking trail connecting all three portions of the development.
Located along S Center Street, Lily Drive, South Broad Street and Bill Rutledge/Patrick Mill Road, the staff report found that the development will lead to increased traffic in the immediate area, but no information was cited by staff that indicated the rezoning would pose an adverse effect on the existing uses of adjacent or nearby properties.
No traffic study was submitted as part of the application but is part of the list of conditions for the application’s approval.
Upon completion of the traffic study, the developer is required to
incorporate the recommendations into the final site development plans at their expense.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during its meeting on July 11, the Winder City Council:
• Established its millage rate for the 2024 fiscal year at the rollback rate of 4.963 mills. The decision passed in a 5-1 vote with Councilwoman Kobi Kilgore opposed.
• Unanimously approved an application for conditional use per the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow for the sale of packaged beer and packaged wine in a neighborhood commercial zone (B-1) for a property at 59 W May St.
• Denied an application for conditional use per the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow a tobacco shop in a neighborhood commercial zone (B-1) for a property at 232 N Broad St., Suite E. The council voted 5-1 with Councilwoman Stephanie Brit opposed. According to the staff report, which recommended approval of the request with conditions, the application was within the laws governed by the city’s ordinances. The city’s latest ordinance on tobacco shops allows for six to be approved each year. So far this year, the city council has approved five. “I think we have enough vape shops in the city,” said Councilman Sonny Morris during discussions over the proposal.
• Unanimously denied a conditional use application to allow for the sale of packaged beer and packaged wine in a neighborhood commercial (B-1) zone for a property located at 119 McNeal Rd. as it violated proximity restrictions governed by state law.
• Unanimously denied a rezoning request from Traditional Neighborhood Planned Development (TNPD) to Planned Unit Development (PUD) for a property at 262 Bill Rutledge Rd. and 0 Loganville Hwy. The application sought to rezone 122.38 acres at Yargo Township to allow for the development of a townhome and single-family residential complex.
• Unanimously approved final plats for 14 and 18 Wade Street under Chapter 28 of the Code of Ordinances.
• Authorized the transfer of property located at Elm Street from the City of Winder to the Winder Downtown Development Authority. This item was requested by Councilwoman Kilgore for consideration to allow the property to be used for parking for Tabernacle Baptist Church, located across the street at 125 Elm St. The item was approved unanimously by the council.
• Unanimously approved utility easements for five tax map parcels.
• Unanimously approved an agreement with ESG Operations for the operation of the Hwy. 53 Water Treatment Plant, Cedar Creek and Marburg Wastewater Treatment Plants and the Wastewater Collection System. This agreement will continue services for the next fiscal year for the treatment of utilities and the collection of sewer
• Purchased direct replacement “tube settlers” for the Marburg Creek Wastewater Reclamation Facility totaling $596,520.
• Purchased direct replacement “diffusers” for the Marburg Creek Wastewater Reclamation Facility from Templeton and Associates for $241,000.
• Purchased door access controls to the Cultural Arts Building for $50,165.59.
• Purchased security cameras at the Cultural Arts Building purchase for $25,376.83.
• Purchased a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 pick-up truck to replace a 2007 vehicle for the fire department for $47,125.00 to Hardy Automotive.
• Purchased new permitting, licensing and code enforcement cloud solution for $100,346.72 from Brightly Software.
• Ratified the procurement of property, liability and cyber insurance for the City of Winder from the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA).
