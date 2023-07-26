During the Winder City Council’s July 11 voting session, the council unanimously approved an application submitted by Sullins Engineering, LLC., which requested a rezoning of 0.77 acres.

During the Winder City Council’s July 11 voting session, the council unanimously approved an application submitted by Sullins Engineering, LLC. seeking to rezone 0.77 acres from two-family residential (R-2) to multi-family residential (R-3) for a property located at 55 South Center Street to allow for the development of apartment buildings. The 0.77 acres is part of an existing 17.35-acre parcel already zoned R-3.

