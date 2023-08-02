A graduation ceremony for a WorkSource Northeast Georgia, four-week welding program provided by the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission, is set for Friday Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Wimberly Center in Winder.
A total of 16 students represent Barrow and Jackson counties will be graduating.
These students come to the program from Project Adam, Drug Court, probation or GED classes.
Businesses such as Kubota and Caterpillar recruit these graduates, who also receive forklift, CPR and OSHA certifications.
Area partners supporting this training are Adult Literacy Barrow (Lanier Technical College), Project ADAM and Workforce Innovators of America.
During the four week program, students also receive their AWS Welding, Lift Truck, OSHA 10 — Workplace Safety and Hand On CPR/AED certifications.
They will receive Lean Six Sigma White Belt training and soft skills training such as learning about the importance of getting to work on time, how to be an effective team member, how to handle conflict in the workplace and financial management.
The Wimberly Center is located at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Winder.
