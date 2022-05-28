A student at Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA), Michael Powell, 17, of Loganville, was identified as the victim in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night on Shiloh Road, between GA-81 and Camp Lane.
According to Monroe Local News, Walton County Fire Rescue (WCFR) originally responded to the scene of the accident shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, May 26, where they found a vehicle overturned off the roadway.
WCFR were able to confirm the driver was deceased, but couldn't identify him.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) took over the investigation and on Friday, May 27, reported its investigation revealed a black Honda CR-V was traveling south on Shiloh Road when it left the roadway onto the west shoulder while negotiating a curve and struck a tree.
GSP also identified Powell as the victim and notified next of kin.
"It is with heavy hearts that we communicate a tragic loss in our student body," said BCA's Facebook post announcing the tragedy.
"Michael’s personality was radiant to all that knew him and his memory will be forever cherished in the hearts of our BCA community."
