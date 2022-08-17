The following is a compilation of football schedules for Apalachee High School, Winder-Barrow High School and Bethlehem Christian Acedemy for the 2022 regular and postseason:
**All games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian vs. Augusta Prep
Winder-Barrow vs. Martin Luther King
Apalachee vs. Central Gwinnett
Bethlehem Christian at Cherokee Christian
Winder-Barrow vs. Salem
Apalachee at Hart County
Bethlehem Christian vs. Heathwood Hall Episcopal
Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge
Apalachee vs. Loganville
Bethlehem Christian vs. Augusta Christian
Winder-Barrow at Loganville
Apalachee vs. Gainesville
Bethlehem Christian at Georgia Force.
Apalachee vs. Jackson County
Bethlehem Christian at King’s Ridge Christian
Winder-Barrow at Jefferson
Apalachee at Shiloh
Bethlehem Christian vs. Lakeview Academy
Winder-Barrow vs. Flowery Branch
Apalachee at Lanier
Bethlehem Christian at Riverside Military
Winder-Barrow vs. Heritage (Conyers)
Bethlehem Christian vs. Loganville Christian
Winder-Barrow at Eastside
Apalachee vs. Habersham Central
Winder-Barrow vs. Clarke Central
Apalachee vs. North Forsyth
Bethlehem Christian at George Walton
First round of GHSA Playoffs
First round of GIAA Playoffs
GIAA Quarterfinals
Second round of GHSA Playoffs (Sweet 16)
GIAA Semifinals
Third round of GHSA Playoffs (Elite Eight)
GIAA State Championship
Fourth round of GHSA Playoffs (Final Four)
Finals of GHSA Playoffs
