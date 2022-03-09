Barrow County announced the following qualifying fees for the local offices to be filled in the 2022 election year:
County Commissioner, District 4 Vacant, $180.00
County Commissioner, District 5, Billy Parks $180.00
County Commissioner, District 6 Ben Hendrix $180.00
County Board of Education, District 1 Kenny Lumpkin $46.00
County Board of Education, District 3 Lisa Maloof $46.00
County Board of Education, District 4 Beverly Kelley $46.00
County Board of Education, District 7 (at large) Bill Ritter $46.00
County Board of Education, District 9 (at large) Stephanie Bramlett $46.00
Judge of the State Court of Barrow County Robert Gardner $1,785.60
Solicitor-General of the State Court of Barrow County Kyle Sharry $1,517.76
Qualifying with a political party will be begin Monday, March 7 at 9 a.m. and end Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m.
Anyone interested in qualifying will need to contact their chosen political party for specific dates and times for qualifying during that week.
Qualifying for independent/non-partisan candidates will begin Monday, March 7 at 9 a.m. and end Friday, March 11 at 12 p.m. at the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office located at 233 E. Broad St. Winder, GA 30680.
Judge of the State Court of Barrow County is a non-partisan office and will qualify with the Elections Office.
The General Primary will be held on Tuesday, May 24. If a runoff election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, June 21.
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If a runoff election is necessary, it will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Local Party Qualifying:
Republican Party will host qualifying for local Republicans vying for elected office.
Hours of qualifying will be Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Democratic Party will host qualifying for local Democrats vying for elected office.
Hours of qualifying will be Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Both Parties will be hosting qualifying at the Barrow County Administrative Annex located at 233 East Broad St. Winder, Ga. 30680.
