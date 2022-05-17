The Barrow County School System and Barrow Economic Development partnered together for the 2022 Ready to Work Job Fair on May 11, 2022. Over 100 students and community members attended the recruitment event, which was held at the Barrow County Leisure Services.
Employers, business owners, and organizations currently looking to fill various full-time and part-time positions were recruited to participate in the event. The job fair was designed to bring employers and graduating seniors together to provide an excellent opportunity to conduct face-to-face interviews. Over 50 organizations participated in the day-long recruitment event, including companies, such as Jackson EMC, Bank OZK, Amazon, Caterpillar, Republic Services, Chateau Elan, Schutz, and many more.
"Piedmont Athens Regional was honored to participate. Healthcare jobs are so rewarding, and there are many available for high school grads," stated Tricia Massey, Business Development Specialist for Piedmont Athens Regional. "We were happy to be able to speak with individuals who were interested in working in a healthcare environment. It was a great event!"
The event was held from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm. In the morning, over 100 graduating seniors from Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High School attended the event, prepared with resumes and ready to interview. Students spent two hours walking around to each table, speaking with employers about their company and hiring needs. Many students handed out resumes and participated in on-the-spot interviews.
Lunch was provided for all hiring employers by the Career Technical Agriculture Education program within the Barrow County School System. In the afternoon, the event was open to the public so that community members could also connect with hiring companies.
BCSS Work-Based Learning Coordinators Miranda Deaton and Tywanda Mathis, along with CTAE Director Dr. Jennifer Woods, worked closely with Ben McDaniel, from Barrow Economic Development, to organize the event.
“The Barrow County School System does a great job emphasizing workforce development,” shared Ben McDaniel. “To see soon-to-be Barrow County graduates seeking employment with our local industries makes you proud to be in Barrow. I appreciate being able to partner with the school system and provide an impactful event for our students and community.”
Based on the success of this year’s Ready to Work Job Fair, plans are already in the works to host another event next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.