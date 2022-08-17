Last season:
5-6 overall
5-6 overall
5-6 overall
Rankings:
#46 - Georgia Division AAAAAA
#272 - Georgia
Last playoff appearance:
2021
Key players:
RB Prince Tate, Jr., QB Howard Holloway, Jr., OT Payton Stanfield, Sr., NG Javon Wells, Sr., WR/DB Thomas Ouma, Jr., RB/DB Jahmal Wallace, Sr., DE Tyler Ferro, Sr., S Rashad Lyle, Sr.
2022 schedule:
Aug. 19 – at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 – vs. Central Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 – at Hart County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 – vs. Loganville, 7:30 p.m.
*Sept. 16 – vs. Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
*Sept. 23 – vs. Jackson County, 7:30 p.m.
*Sept. 30 – at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
*Oct. 14 – at Lanier, 7:30 p.m.
*Oct. 28 – at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.
* Nov. 4 – vs. North Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
