The Barrow County School System's 2022 "Yes I Can" award winners were celebrated May 18 at the Innovation Amphitheater. The special event celebrated 18 exceptional students with special guests like the University of Georgia’s "Hairy Dawg" to cheer students on as they were introduced and awarded.
The event also featured special music from Anslee Davidson and former NFL player Adrian Peterson as the guest speaker.
Peterson spoke about overcoming stuttering as a child and answered questions from the audience. His book “Don’t Dis My Abilities” shares his story.
Chosen from over 2,500 students in Barrow County, each of the school winners were nominated by teachers and selected to represent their school based on outstanding accomplishments.
The "Yes I Can" award is modeled after the state and national award given by the Council for Exceptional Children. Any student in Barrow County who has an individualized education program (IEP) was eligible for the award.
"It was an honor to celebrate our champions," said BCSS in a press release.
The following are the 2022 "Yes I can" award winners:
Tyson Randle, Auburn Elementary
Shawn Brown, Bethlehem Elementary
Ethan Valazquez, Bramlett Elementary
Abi Dover, County Line Elementary and District Elementary Winner
Sariah Crance, Holsenbeck Elementary
Adam Sturgeon, Kennedy Elementary
Karli Porter, Statham Elementary
Jonah Hayes, Winder Elementary
Addison Thibodeaux, Yargo Elementary
Daniel Corrales, Arts & Innovation Magnet
Sonja Van Sice, Bear Creek Middle
Santiago Valadez, Haymon-Morris Middle
Markees Jackson, Russell Middle
Georgia Miller, Westside Middle
Shawnee Turner, Apalachee High and District Middle and High School Winner
Lyndon Tubbs, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
Chann Quezada, Sims Academy
Kimberly Adams, Winder-Barrow High
