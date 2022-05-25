The Barrow County School System's 2022 "Yes I Can" award winners were celebrated May 18 at the Innovation Amphitheater. The special event celebrated 18 exceptional students with special guests like the University of Georgia’s "Hairy Dawg" to cheer students on as they were introduced and awarded.

The event also featured special music from Anslee Davidson and former NFL player Adrian Peterson as the guest speaker.

Peterson spoke about overcoming stuttering as a child and answered questions from the audience. His book “Don’t Dis My Abilities” shares his story.

Chosen from over 2,500 students in Barrow County, each of the school winners were nominated by teachers and selected to represent their school based on outstanding accomplishments.

The "Yes I Can" award is modeled after the state and national award given by the Council for Exceptional Children. Any student in Barrow County who has an individualized education program (IEP) was eligible for the award.

"It was an honor to celebrate our champions," said BCSS in a press release.

The following are the 2022 "Yes I can" award winners:

Tyson Randle, Auburn Elementary

Shawn Brown, Bethlehem Elementary

Ethan Valazquez, Bramlett Elementary

Abi Dover, County Line Elementary and District Elementary Winner

Sariah Crance, Holsenbeck Elementary

Adam Sturgeon, Kennedy Elementary

Karli Porter, Statham Elementary

Jonah Hayes, Winder Elementary

Addison Thibodeaux, Yargo Elementary

Daniel Corrales, Arts & Innovation Magnet

Sonja Van Sice, Bear Creek Middle

Santiago Valadez, Haymon-Morris Middle

Markees Jackson, Russell Middle

Georgia Miller, Westside Middle

Shawnee Turner, Apalachee High and District Middle and High School Winner

Lyndon Tubbs, Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy

Chann Quezada, Sims Academy

Kimberly Adams, Winder-Barrow High

