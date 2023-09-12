Join 100+ golfers (including municipal leaders)on Oct. 16 at the 2023 Georgia City Solutions Golf Open at The Chimneys Golf Course to help raise awareness and funds for Georgia City Solutions, Inc. (GCS) a Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) nonprofit. Funds raised from the event support GCS programs and initiatives in youth leadership and engagement; promoting careers in municipal government, and equity and inclusion.
The Chimneys is located at 338 Monroe Hwy. in Winder.
