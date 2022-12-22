Amir Rohoman, 22, of Bethlehem, was killed in a house fire Thursday morning, according to Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES).
Just after 8:30 a.m., BCES received a 911 call reporting a structure fire in the 500 block of Tanners Bridge Circle in Bethlehem.
“Firefighters were responding to another reported structure fire when this call came in,” said public information officer Captain Scott Dakin.
“They diverted to this call as there was a report of a person trapped in the fire,” said Dakin.
Upon arrival, crews found a two story residence with heavy fire throughout and through the roof. A resident advised that her son was still inside the home.
Due to the amount of fire in the home, firefighters were not able to make immediate entry in to the home and fought the fire from a defensive position. According to Dakin, they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
Fire investigators were on scene and are working to determine the cause of the fire, which is currently undetermined and remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.