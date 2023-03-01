The Board of Directors for Adult Literacy Barrow (ALB) announced the 2023 Literacy Ball raised $35,500 to help improve the lives of adults, their families, Barrow’s workforce and communities. "The generosity of our county continues to shine," said Sally Brown, executive director of ALB.
Proceeds from this event will provide free Georgia High School Equivalency (GED) preparation and testing, English as a Second Language (ESL) and U.S. citizenship exam preparation.
Since its inception in 1993, ALB has served more than 15,000 students, with over 2,300 GED’s earned, 25 or more countries represented in its ESL classes and 44 new citizens from 17 countries.
Contributions to ALB are also used to support both its transportation and daycare center programs, eliminating two of the biggest roadblocks for adult students. ALB is grateful for partnerships with the Winder Housing Authority and the Wimberly Center, which enable the organization to provide these services.
We are extremely thankful for the many businesses, community organizations, government agencies, schools and individuals that continue to support the cause of adult literacy in Barrow County. "We are indebted to both the Barrow County School System and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners for funding, which provides the foundation of our organization," said Brown.
The following are ALB's sponsors, donors, raffle contributors and supporters:
First American Bank and Trust
Cable- East Inc., Jackson EMC, Seymour & Perry, LLC, and Sheats Structural Consulting
Lynn Hammond / The Principal’s Palette, Jonathon and Dena McElhannon, Jim and Darlene Townsend, The Winder Housing Authority
City of Auburn, Hill’s Ace Hardware and Lumber, Sapphire Wealth Management
Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Paul and Sally Brown, Georgia Power, Hot Persinger, Rotary Club of Winder, Don and Susan Wages
Ann’s Flower Shop, Briscoe and Tonge CPS’s, John and Janet Costello, Jim and Sonja Durrwachter, Senator Frank Ginn, David and Vicki Hart, Don and Jannie Jennings, Dottie Reynolds, Dr. Ron and Kathy Saunders, Smith Memory Chapel, South State Bank, Gayle Steed, Wilco Printing & Signs
Friends of Adult Literacy
Akins Ford, Barrow Co. Board of Commissioners, Barrow Co. School System, Helena Bowens, Cable-East Inc., Michael and Donna Cain, Faulkner Foods, Mary Theresa Heffernan, Emma Hunter, Currie Mingledorff, Bill Ritter, Town of Bethlehem, Winder Housing Authority, The Sign Shop
Holsenbeck Elementary School
Apalachee High School, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy
Barrow County School System, Bethlehem Elementary School, Kennedy Elementary School
Auburn Elementary School, Bramlett Elementary School, Russell Middle School, Yargo Elementary School
Haymon-Morris Middle School, Statham Elementary School
Bear Creek Middle School, County Line Elementary School, Westside Middle School, Winder Elementary School, Winder-Barrow High School
