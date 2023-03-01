The Board of Directors for Adult Literacy Barrow (ALB) announced the 2023 Literacy Ball raised $35,500 to help improve the lives of adults, their families, Barrow’s workforce and communities. "The generosity of our county continues to shine," said Sally Brown, executive director of ALB.

Proceeds from this event will provide free Georgia High School Equivalency (GED) preparation and testing, English as a Second Language (ESL) and U.S. citizenship exam preparation.

