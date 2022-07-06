Statham-based business, Casto Hardware, presented the 7th Annual Star Spangled Statham event July 2 on Railroad Street in downtown Statham. The event featured inflatables for kids, a variety of food options and live music and entertainment by Julio from Q92.3, who hosted his radio show live from the event. Local residents brought coolers and lawn chairs and celebrated American independence. The fireworks display began at 9:30 p.m. to end the evening.
