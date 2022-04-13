The following incidents were reported to the Winder Police Department March 31 – April 6:
- Theft by deception on March 31 at 360 Emma Drive, where an 85-year-old woman reported $22,000 was withdrawn from her investment accounts in a phone scam.
- Theft by shoplifting at Quality Foods, 208 North Broad Street in Winder on March 31, where an 87-year-old woman was caught putting miscellaneous food items in her purse totaling $50.47.
- Arrest warrant on S Broad Street on March 31, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
- Theft by taking at 375 3rd Avenue on March 31, where a man reported his 16’ flatbed trailer with ramps was stolen from a storage area behind his home.
- Arrest warrant served on March 31 at 133 James Albert Johnson Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Larceny on March 31 at the Circle K, located at 93 East May Street, where a white pick-up truck with horse trailer drove away without paying for $150 worth of gasoline.
- Trespassing reported on March 31 at 254 Glen Avenue 32, where a woman reported property damage to her Dodge Ram truck after it was struck by a soccer ball kicked by her neighbor’s son.
- Arrest warrant serviced on April 1 at North Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking April 1 at the Valero gas station located at 56 South Broad Street, where a man reported the cashier stole some of his money after placing it on the counter.
- Found property on April 1 at 909 Dogwood Lane, where a real estate agent found a firearm in a kitchen drawer while reviewing a property.
- Criminal trespass on April 1 at the Northwoods subdivision at Oak Ridge, where the HOA director reported the glass housing of the entry/exit sign had been broken.
- Suspicious activity reported after a storage container was suspiciously dropped off at the Publix being built at 401 Gainesville Highway.
- Burglary reported on April 1 at Rocklyn Homes at 305 SR 211, where a man reported missing a total of eight garage door remote openers from a construction site.
- Criminal trespass on April 1 at 77 Cedar Bluff, where a woman reported an unknown person destroyed her driveway lamp in black metal case with a concrete Georgia Bulldog.
- Felony arrest warrant serviced on April 1 on North Broad Street, after a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking at 59 W. May Street in Winder on April 1, where a man reported a couple stole his money via Cash App.
- Domestic disturbance on April 2 at 300 Loganville Highway, where an argument was reported between a man and woman.
- Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, use of communication facility in commission of a felony on April 2 at 8 North Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Theft by taking and entering automobile with intent to commit theft on April 2 at 68 Emma Lane, where a man reported a firearm and other items stolen from his vehicle.
- Entering automobile with intent to commit theft on April 2 at 70 Emma Lane, where a man reported his vehicle had been broken into, but nothing appeared stolen.
- Theft of lost or mislaid property and willful obstruction of law enforcement on April 2 at 25 North Broad Street, where a woman reported her cell phone stolen.
- Damage to property reported April 3 at 286 North Broad Street, where a man reported damage to his Dodge Ram truck due to a vehicle running him off the road near Ingles in Winder.
- Damage to property reported April 3 at 454 Jefferson Highway, where a medical call required forced entry by Barrow County Emergency Services, who made contact with a woman resident suspected of having a stroke.
- Theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer on April 3 at North Broad Street after a man caught driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate attempted to flee from officers in a high-speed chase
- Theft by taking on April 3 on 211 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a man reported his Milwaukee 3 stage toolbox and other tools were stolen from beside his front porch.
- Criminal trespass on April 4 at 43 North Broad Street, where a woman reported property damage to two of her cars while parked in front of Friends Grill.
- Harassment on April 4 at 18 East Wright Street, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was continuing phone communications after asking him to stop.
- Lost property on April 4 was reported at the lobby of the Winder Police Department, where a man told officers his passport was stolen.
- Arrest warrant serviced on April 4 at Winder Police Department, where a man turned himself in.
- Hit and run on April 4 at West Candler Street, where a red/maroon Tahoe was reported to have left the scene after a collision.
- Fraud reported on April 4 at CVS, located at 6 West May Street, where the store manager reported a man purchased a gift card with counterfeit money.
- Felony arrest warrant serviced April 4 at Victor Lord Park, located at 175 Second Street, where a non-domestic disturbance was reported by a park employee.
- Driving while license suspended or revoked on April 4 at 53 Monroe Highway, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant serviced at 110 Lighthouse Way on April 5 from the request of another agency.
- Arrest warrant serviced April 6 on East Broad Street, where an officer spotted a pedestrian known to have an active warrant
