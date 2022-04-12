A 19-year-old Winder man was found with multiple gun shot wounds lying beside a car on a dirt road along the perimeter of City Pond Park in Winder.
On Monday, April 11, Winder Police Department (WPD) responded to a 911 call around 5 p.m., when two motorists discovered the body of who has been identified as Lane Michael Bullard.
The location of the scene is just outside of Winder city limits and WPD turned the scene over to Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), who have requested the assistance of Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
The body is being taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BCSO at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
