Marissa Metz

Marissa Metz

Winder Barrow senior Marissa Metz announced her commitment Thursday to play softball for Georgia State next year. 

“I am thrilled to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia State University! I am so grateful for this opportunity! I cannot wait for the next four years! Go Panthers!!” Metz said via Twitter. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.