Winder Barrow senior Marissa Metz announced her commitment Thursday to play softball for Georgia State next year.
“I am thrilled to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia State University! I am so grateful for this opportunity! I cannot wait for the next four years! Go Panthers!!” Metz said via Twitter.
Metz has been a solid contributor for the 17-8 Lady Bulldoggs this season, producing seven runs, 21 RBIs and six doubles in 2022, according to Maxpreps.
She also bats .431 – the third-highest on the team – and has stolen two bases. On defense, she leads the team with 75 put-outs.
For now, Metz will focus on her role with Winder-Barrow, as the team is starting its playoff run Thursday in Super Regionals in hopes of a state championship.
