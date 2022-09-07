Winder-Barrow’s volleyball team is letting the good times roll in so far in its 2022 campaign. The Bulldoggs have dominated competition, rolling through opponents undefeated at 18-0. 

The Bulldoggs’ most recent wins were on the road against Gainesville and East Forsyth, both of which ended with a 2-0 final score.

