For the last 48 years, Ellen Terrell had her husband, Jimmy, wrapped around her finger. The fact he didn’t seem to mind is perhaps the key to what kept their marriage going strong for nearly half a century.
Together, Ellen and Jimmy had seemingly been through it all, both paving their own individual career paths, yet always being sure those paths led them back to one another.
The couple is from LaGrange, where they grew up, attended grade school and became high school sweethearts. With Jimmy two years older, the couple briefly parted ways after high school, only to find themselves back together a few years later.
While apart, Ellen graduated Cum Laude with a degree in history from Wesleyan College of Macon. Soon after graduating, she joined the Citizens and Southern Bank of Georgia in Atlanta and began to work in the management training program, where she worked all positions of retail banking, from entry-level to upper management.
Ellen was a pioneer careerwoman in the 1970's and 1980's. At that time, it was rare to see a woman in an upper-level management role in any industry, but especially at a bank, where women worked almost exclusively as tellers.
Meanwhile, Jimmy was pursuing a career in the Army Reserves at Fort Benning for roughly three years after he graduated high school. He also worked at the newspaper in LaGrange before he went back to school in 1971. He then left LaGrange and took a job in Athens working for the University Police.
From there, he relocated to Winder, where he landed a position as a private investigator for the Winder Police Department.
"Catching people," Jimmy said when asked why he chose a career in law enforcement, "I really enjoyed the challenge of investigation and putting the puzzle pieces together."
With Ellen living nearby in Atlanta, Jimmy asked her out one night in 1975, and they remained inseparable from then on. They were soulmates, he said.
"When we were together, it was very positive. We were just on the same wavelength."
With Ellen traveling extensively for work, Jimmy said that although he missed her, "we always honored each other's careers."
"It was obvious from early on she was an independent woman," he said of his ambitious wife, who was beautiful inside and out, he said, "that's why I kept chasing her," he added with a smile.
The couple married in October 1976, but waited eight years before they welcomed a son, John, in July 1984. A few years later, they welcomed a second son, Brad, in 1989, to complete their family.
As a careerwoman and new mom, Ellen faced a tough decision. She enjoyed her work, but couldn’t bear being away from her children for too long. As a solution, the couple hired a nanny, who kept the kids during the day until Jimmy returned home in the evenings. When Ellen was feeling particularly homesick, she would bring the kids and nanny along with her on work trips.
When the boys grew older, Ellen wanted to stay home more, so she accepted a position as senior vice president of Main Street Bank in Covington and North Georgia, which was later bought by Brand Bank. She transitioned to the management team at Brand Bank, where she remained until she retired in 2015.
In addition to their careers, the Terrells contributed their skillsets, brilliant minds and natural charisma to their church and community they loved so much, where they laid roots, raised a family and forged successful careers.
Ellen was involved in the PTA at Holsenbeck Elementary, Westside Middle School and Winder -Barrow High School while her sons were in school. She also served as a mentor at Russell Middle School and Winder-Barrow. She was an active member of Winder First United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees, contributing her skills in finance and her strength as a mentor. She also served as a leader for Cub Scouts, even after her sons left the organization and served on Barrow County’s Airport Authority about 15 years ago.
The Terrell's loved to travel and were keen on exploring every inch of the United States. They enjoyed traveling as a couple as well as a family of four and have visited nearly every national park in the country. They also made it a point to show their sons America's most famous sites like Gettysburg, Yosemite, Valley Forge, up and down the west coast and the nation's capitol Ellen's favorite, Jimmy said, was the Pacific Northwest.
In her social life, Ellen kept in touch with a group of girlfriends from her childhood in LaGrange. Despite each living in separate cities, and some in different states, it didn’t stop the group from an annual girls' trip - no husbands allowed.
Only recently, however, the women "finally let us start coming with them," said Jimmy. "We always had really great friends."
In the midst of their on-the-go lifestyle, Ellen didn’t let too many people know about her health battles. After conquering two bouts of cancer, the first requiring her thyroid to be removed in 1984, and then breast cancer in 2016, which she caught in its early stages, Ellen found out she had kidney cancer in 2019 while her and Jimmy were on vacation in Destin. She had the kidney removed, but the doctors advised it was a rare form of cancer that stays in the body, and may or may not show up again.
A year later, the cancer showed up on her lung and some other small spots. After about four months of treatment, she appeared to be in remission. Once doctors found the best medication for her body, she began to gain her weight back and things were going well, Jimmy said.
At a doctor appointment May 24, her weight and blood tests came back healthy and the doctor was overall pleased with her progress. The couple then went to lunch and returned home and Ellen took a nap on the couch, which Jimmy said wasn’t unusual for her after a doctor's visit.
Jimmy made supper while the couple watched their nightly episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy." Due to a crick in her neck, Ellen decided she would turn in early for the night. Jimmy followed her to bed and while he was fixing her bed pillows, she started to have a seizure.
Jimmy was able to get her calmed down and called an ambulance. At the hospital, Ellen suffered a second seizure, from which she never fully recovered.
The next morning, an MRI showed the cancer had metastasized into her brain and was growing, unbeknownst to Jimmy or her doctors she visited the day before.
"They were just as shocked as we were," Jimmy said about her oncologists.
Ellen was put in hospice that night, and fought until Sunday, May 29, when she passed away with Jimmy and her sons at her side.
With a supportive husband, close family, dear friends, a community and a career she loved, Ellen Terrell's life proves a woman really can have it all. It may not always have come easy, and it may require an abundance of commitment and loyalty, but nothing truly worthwhile is ever a small feat.
The legacy Ellen left behind is "serving above self,” words that are engraved on her tombstone and a legacy Jimmy continues to live up to, even in the few weeks since Ellen's passing.
Just two days after losing his wife, councilman Terrell was back at work for Winder City Council's regularly scheduled work session.
