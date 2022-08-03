On Friday, July 29th, the family of the late Isaiah "Coach" Berry was joined by Berry's pastor, colleagues and friends from Barrow County School System, Sheriff’s Office and Board of Commissioners, along with local dignitaries to formally unveil the Isaiah “Coach” Berry Memorial Intersection along Hwy. 81 near Tom Miller Road.
Ten speakers helped commemorate the event with stories that painted a telling picture of Berry’s soulful energy, love for his community and an unwavering commitment to serving the interests of children.
The Isaiah “Coach” Berry Memorial Intersection is planned to be a roundabout in the future and "the metaphor wasn’t lost on the crowd," said Ben McDaniel, coordinator of Barrow County Economic Development.
"Roundabouts help connect communities by allowing people to proceed with caution, while giving deference to your fellow citizen, in an effort that so that everyone gets to where they need to go," said McDaniel, "and they even allow U-turns, just like Coach Berry."
With the unveiling came a call to action to the community.
In Berry's honor, those driving through his intersection are called upon to think of ways to contribute to the betterment of the community.
The following individuals spoke at the unveiling:
- Pastor Nathaniel Moultrie
- Frank Ginn, State Senator
- Dr. Al Darby, Barrow County School System
- Chairman Pat Graham, Barrow County Board of Commissioners
- Ben Hendrix, Barrow County Board of Commissioners
- Billy Parks, Barrow County Board of Commissioners
- Joe Goodman, Barrow County Board of Commissioners
- Bill Brown, Barrow County Board of Commissioners
- Rolando Alvarez, Barrow County Board of Commissioners
- Jerrie Hulsey, Barrow County School System colleague
- Sheriff Jud Smith, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
- Official unveiling of sign by county manager Kevin Little
