On Friday, July 29th, the family of the late Isaiah "Coach" Berry was joined by Berry's pastor, colleagues and friends from Barrow County School System, Sheriff’s Office and Board of Commissioners, along with local dignitaries to formally unveil the Isaiah “Coach” Berry Memorial Intersection along Hwy. 81 near Tom Miller Road.

Ten speakers helped commemorate the event with stories that painted a telling picture of Berry’s soulful energy, love for his community and an unwavering commitment to serving the interests of children.

Locations

