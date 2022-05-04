On both the Republican and Democratic ballots during the May 24 primary, voters will be asked some additional policy questions aside from selecting their candidates.
These questions aren't binding and are for informational purposes
Insights from each party's base, what issues they care about most and where they stand on those issues show candidates where they should focus their attention as they advance to the general election in November.
Registered Democrat voters will be asked different questions than their Republican counterparts, while a third ballot is available with no policy questions for nonpartisan voters.
Republican voters will be asked the following yes or no questions:
1. The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
2. Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or home school?
3. Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
4. Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should federal work visas instead be issued on job skill?
5. Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
6. To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by the voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
7. Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
8. Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
Democrat voters will be asked the following yes/no questions:
1. Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?
2. Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
3. Should every three- and four- year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high quality preschool free of charge?
4. Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
5. Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?
6. Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
7. Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allow same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?
8. Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure and health care programs?
9. Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources t support America’s energy independence?
The ballot for nonpartisan voters will only include nonpartisan candidate elections with no additional policy questions.
