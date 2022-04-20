Former University of Georgia quarterback and current college football color commentator, Aaron Murray, will be the guest speaker at the Boys and Girls Club Steak and Steak 2022 fundraising event.
The event will be held at The Georgia Club in Statham on Wednesday, April 27.
Sponsorship opportunity are range from $800 to $2,000 for parties of up to eight adults. Individual tickets are $75.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit winderbarrowbgc.com/events
