Abby Brown of Bethlehem was named to the fall dean's list at Baylor University's Hankamer School of Business. Brown is among more than 5,000 Baylor University students named to the dean’s academic honor list, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
As the preeminent Christian research university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 80 master's programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
