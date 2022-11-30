Active adult community proposed

The proposed active adult community will be a mixture of single-family detached homes and attached townhomes.

 Credit: Reynold's Realty Construction, LLC.

An active adult community is being proposed in the City of Winder and is currently under review by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as a Development of Regional Impact (DRI).

The proposal seeks to annex and rezone 168 acres, located on Hwy. 11 at the intersection of Punkin Junction Road, from Barrow County's agricultural (AG), neighborhood commercial (C1) and community commercial (C2) zoning districts to Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.