An active adult community is being proposed in the City of Winder and is currently under review by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as a Development of Regional Impact (DRI).
The proposal seeks to annex and rezone 168 acres, located on Hwy. 11 at the intersection of Punkin Junction Road, from Barrow County's agricultural (AG), neighborhood commercial (C1) and community commercial (C2) zoning districts to Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD).
The property owners, Richard Brevard Russell III Dynasty Trust and R&P Holdings, LP., are proposing 432 units, consisting of 231 single-family detached homes and 201 townhomes intended to serve active adults, aged 55 and over.
A proposal also consists of four different housing types and a proposed density of 2.56 units per acre across the entire development.
According to the city's DRI submission, the estimated value at build-out is $200 million, with the annual local property tax revenues estimated at $2.85 million and annual sales tax revenues estimated at $700,000.
The City of Winder will provide the water supply for the site, which is estimated to generate a supply demand of 0.15 million gallons a day (MGD).
The entire property is located within the Marbury Creek Water Supply Watershed and portions of the property contain wetlands, including freshwater ponds, freshwater forested/shrub wetland and riverine.
Transportation improvements will be needed to serve the project, however a traffic study has not been performed to determine exactly what improvements are needed to serve the project.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) traffic counts reported the 2021 annual average daily traffic for Winder-Monroe Highway at 11,700.
Traffic volumes expected to be generated by the proposed development are estimated at 200 new trips in the morning peak hour and 260 new trips in the evening peak hour.
To help spread traffic and reduce congestion the proposed site plan includes four entry and exit points.
Amenities proposed include a pool, clubhouse, 3,500 square foot multi-use path, dog park, 12,000 square foot community lawn, three-acre designated natural area, a one-acre pond and a 4.75-acre pond.
The Winder City Council will hear an introduction and have a discussion over the proposal during its next meeting, Thursday, Dec. 1, but cannot vote until the DRI process is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.