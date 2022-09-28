The 11th annual Adventure Bags Debbie Gori Memorial Ride is set Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211 in Winder. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The cost is $20 per bike, which includes the event, T-shirt and lunch and $10 per passenger, which includes the event and lunch.
Additional T-shirts will be available to purchase while supplies last.
Lunch will be provided for all participants.
$8 per plate for non-participants
A 50/50 raffle, silent auction, food, music, door prizes and more will able be featured at the event.
Event platinum sponsors are Nexgen and Courtesy Automotive Group. Gold sponsor is Charles W. Westbrook and Associates, motorcycle accident injury attorneys and the silver sponsor is the Moose Lodge.
All proceeds benefit Adventure Bags, Inc. to help provide security and comfort to children in crisis.
