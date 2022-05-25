Two Apalachee track and field athletes finished in third place at the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 5-AAAAA State Championships for Track and Field in Columbus May 12-14.
Neely Rogan landed in the champion's circle in the discus competition, where she finished in third place.
Also competing in discus at the state level from AHS were Whitney Darsey, who finished in 14th place, and Mason Griffiths, who finished in 12th place.
Rogan also participated in the shot-put competition, where she finished in 16th place.
In the 300M hurdles, Apalachee's Alyssa Willer finished in the winner's circle in third place. Willer also competed in the 100M hurdles, where she finished in 11th place.
Other track and field events Apalachee's athletes competed in at the state level include:
4x800M Team
Averie Akin, Abigail Zapata, Hailey Tedder, Katie Harper: 11th place
4x100M Team
Prince Tate, Jeff Roberts, Rashad Lyle, Tavion Brooks: 11th place
Long Jump
Janiya Daniel: 11th place
Pole Vault
Sam Massei: 9th place
Callie Hunter: 14th place
