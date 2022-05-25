Five seniors on Apalachee High School's 2022 track team were signed with colleges as student athletes, which is a record number for the track and field program at AHS, according to head track coach David Seawright.
Four of the five seniors signed during a ceremony on Friday, May 20 at AHS. The fifth is Austin Sigman, who signed in April to Bluefield State.
- Janiya Daniel- Mississippi Valley State
- Whitney Darsey- Piedmont University
- Edwin Ellis- Piedmont University
- Molly St. Clair- Birmingham Southern University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.