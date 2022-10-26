The Arts and Innovation Magnet (AIM) program will soon benefit from $5,000 thanks to the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) FY23 Vibrant Communities Grant.

The grant will help fund a project called “Rooted in the Arts.” Students and staff will design, build and plant a garden sculpture inspired by the work of Andy Goldsworthy. The herbs and plants in the garden will be used by students at AIM in the culinary program and AIM students will continue to care for and maintain the space.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.