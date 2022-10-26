The Arts and Innovation Magnet (AIM) program will soon benefit from $5,000 thanks to the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) FY23 Vibrant Communities Grant.
The grant will help fund a project called “Rooted in the Arts.” Students and staff will design, build and plant a garden sculpture inspired by the work of Andy Goldsworthy. The herbs and plants in the garden will be used by students at AIM in the culinary program and AIM students will continue to care for and maintain the space.
Through the work with ArtsNow consultant and artist Shannon Green, students will participate in designing and planning the garden. Student teams will design their own art-inspired herb garden sculpture using the work of Andy Goldsworthy as inspiration. The entire student body will be involved in the final design and placement of the sculpture for the garden.
Professional development opportunities will also be part of this process. From researching the needs of the plants, to the measurements and design using 6th and 7th grade math skills, students and teachers will be able to incorporate multiple modalities and cross-curricular concepts. Green will connect the artist’s work, garden needs and social-emotional learning awareness throughout her work with the students and staff.
The project will also have students working together to create their living sculpture in the AIM Garden. This phase will provide teachers with guidance to help students create a meaningful, reflective and useful living sculpture. The elements of the garden sculpture will provide students with a place to take care of the garden, a place to harvest herbs needed for various culinary projects and a place to relax.
At the end of the project, they will be able to reflect on the learning and process to help future projects for the school and community.
