This week’s Barrow News-Journal Player of the Week is Winder-Barrow’s AJ Johnson.
Playing on defense and special teams, Johnson led the charge for the team in its 51-0 rout of Heritage Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
This week’s Barrow News-Journal Player of the Week is Winder-Barrow’s AJ Johnson.
Playing on defense and special teams, Johnson led the charge for the team in its 51-0 rout of Heritage Friday.
Johnson came away with two scoop-and-scores in the evening without playing a single offensive snap. He blocked a punt and took it in for a touchdown towards the end of the first quarter.
At the end of the second quarter, a Heritage player bobbled the ball and dropped it when senior Aidan Thompson tackled him. Johnson picked it up and took it all the way back to the opposite end zone for his second score of the night.
“It came right to me,” Johnson said after the win. “It’s nothing more I can ask for. It was perfect.”
The Bulldoggs have relied on Johnson throughout the season to step up for their defense as a starting defensive back.
“It’s amazing,” Johnson said. “They hype me up. The atmosphere is crazy. No words can describe it.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.