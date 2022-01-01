Alex Ward announces candidacy in BOC special election

Alex Ward announced his candidacy in the special election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 seat on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners following the recent death of county commissioner Isaiah Berry.
According to a press release announcing Ward's candidacy on Dec. 23, his management and legal background make him "well-positioned to make the decisions that will shape the future of the county for decades to come."
Ward's approach to serving the community as county commissioner is to address the significant challenges brought on by recent growth in Barrow County.
"This growth presents many great opportunities, but it can also present significant challenges," said the announcement. “It is imperative that Barrow County have the right leaders in place so that we can have smart, responsible growth.”
The special election will be held on March 15, 2022. Ward's campaign website is www.WardForBarrow.com and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @WardForBarrow.
