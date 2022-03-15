Alex Ward wins the special election, held March 15, for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat.
According to the Board of Elections and Voter Registration, who took about an hour to count the ballots after the election closed at 7 p.m., Ward prevailed over Robin Martinelli (R) by roughly 66 percent.
The District 4 seat was previously held by Isaiah "Coach" Berry, who passed away late last year after 18 years on the commission.
Ward will fill the seat until its up for re-election this November.
After qualifying for the general election ended last Friday, March 11, the elections board confirmed both Ward and Martinelli qualified to run in the General Election as well.
Judy Bevars (R) will also be vying for the District 4 seat Nov. 8.
Ward, 34, is a contract lawyer with his law degree from Georgia State University. He was raised in Gwinnett County, where he graduated from Norcross High School, before buying a home in Barrow a few years ago.
