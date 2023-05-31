Amanda Csuka of Statham was recognized for outstanding academic achievement by Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, in being named on the college's dean's list for spring 2023.
The dean’s list is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for traditional undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better in 12 or more credits with grade points.
