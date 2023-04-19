Two Winder women fell victim to separate rental scams on the same rental home listed on Facebook Marketplace.
The first woman reported to Winder Police she was scammed via Facebook Marketplace by a William Glen Burberry on a home listed for rent at 736 Baskins Circle in Winder. The victim contacted Burberry over the phone and he sent her a lease and a photo of an Ohio driver’s license containing his information.
After speaking with Burberry, the victim sent three payments through Zelle totaling $2,590 to two different usernames. The first for $1,295 username Cynthia Sharp on April 6, and the other two payments were made to username Frances Church – one for $1,000 on April 7 and one for $295 on April 8.
The victim visited the property on two occasions and Burberry sent her a code to a lock box on the front door of the residence to access a key to the home, which the she is still in possession of. The victim’s daughter-in-law contacted a phone number posted outside the home and discovered the property belongs to a company called American Homes 4 Rent. The representative advised that she had been scammed and to contact her bank and police.
When police obtained the image of the suspect’s driver’s license and ran the driver’s license number through GCIC/NCIC, the license returned to Glenn Allen Wilson of Ohio, not Glen Burberry, however the date of birth and address were the same.
Winder Police also responded to report of fraud at the same rental home at 736 Baskins Cir. This time, the person of contact from the listing was William Parker, or “Mr. Williams.” The victim and her family entered the home using the same lockbox after providing personal information and paying a $50 application fee. While viewing the home, the woman and her fiancé became suspicious of how low the rent was for a house of its size. They also became suspicious when her email to Mr. Williams with her personal information was returned. The victim eventually contacted American Homes 4 Rent, who advised her the company does not use Facebook Marketplace to advertise their homes and the actual rent for the home.
No charges were procured from either incident as both suspects remain unidentified.
