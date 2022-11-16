The American Legion in Statham is hosting Pizza with Santa toy drive Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m.
In addition to pizza, Santa will be giving away treat bags and children while supplies last.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The American Legion in Statham is hosting Pizza with Santa toy drive Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m.
In addition to pizza, Santa will be giving away treat bags and children while supplies last.
The cost to get in is a toy donation. The legion is working in partnership with the Barrow County Holiday Connection.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.