"The American Pickers" — a show on The History Channel that explores the world of antique picking — is returning to Georgia. Filming is expected in December and crews are looking for leads on area collectors.

"The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure," according to a news release. "If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, we would love to hear from you. Please note, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public."

