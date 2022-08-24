Firearms-graphic

Police uncovered an arsenal of firearms in the vehicle of a Wyoming man during a routine traffic stop at S.R. 316 and Barber Creek Road in Statham last week.

After conducting a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle after it was observed swerving between lanes, a search in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) was conducted on the suspect, which revealed an alert identifying the man as a “violent person” and for officers to use caution due to prior violent charges. The alert also advised he displayed anti-government views, travels heavily armed and should not be dealt with without back up. The suspect’s license from Wyoming also came back as suspended for several violations.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.