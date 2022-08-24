Police uncovered an arsenal of firearms in the vehicle of a Wyoming man during a routine traffic stop at S.R. 316 and Barber Creek Road in Statham last week.
After conducting a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle after it was observed swerving between lanes, a search in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) was conducted on the suspect, which revealed an alert identifying the man as a “violent person” and for officers to use caution due to prior violent charges. The alert also advised he displayed anti-government views, travels heavily armed and should not be dealt with without back up. The suspect’s license from Wyoming also came back as suspended for several violations.
The suspect was subsequently arrested for driving on suspended license and an expired tag. Officers then conducted an inventory of the vehicle and found an Arms AK-47 style rifle, STI International 2011 semi-automatic pistol, .44 Special S&W Special revolver, .357 Magnum Sturm Ruger revolver, several weapon magazines loaded with ammunition and several boxes of ammunition.
The following are other incidents reported to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office Aug. 11-17:
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer Aug. 11 at 1917 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham, where a suspicious person wanted for aggravated assault believed to have a firearm on his person fled on foot from Statham police officers.
• Public drunk; improper stopping on roadway Aug. 11 at Hog Mountain Road/Jackson Trail Road, Winder, where a man under the influence of methamphetamine reported a female was hit by a car and that he saw her walking along the roadway screaming, but no female was located in the area by police.
• Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, sell, possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance Aug. 12 at 331 Cosby Road, Winder, where a drug investigation is underway.
• Low speed vehicles prohibited on highway; driving without a valid license; failure to yield for emergency vehicle; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; hold for other agency Aug. 12 at Atlanta Highway NW and Deer Run Trail, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted on a moped.
• Driving Under the Influence (DUI) (less safe); reckless driving; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change; no taillights Aug. 12 at Rockwell Church Road NW and Laurel Lane, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-multiple substances; speeding Aug. 13 at Carl Bethlehem Road and Chancey Circle SW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Furnishing, purchasing or alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Aug. 13 at Carl-Bethlehem Road and Chancey Circle NW, where a traffic stop on a car with a group of intoxicated teenagers inside was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Aug. 13 at University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Aug. 13 at University Parkway and Patrick Mill Road, Auburn, where a man seen on the side of the roadway with his truck broke down was discovered to have no driver’s license.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; speeding; headlights requirement Aug. 14 at University Parkway and Carl-Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a vehicle pursuit occurred with a man being pulled over for speeding.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked Aug. 14 at University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper stopping/standing/parking within an intersection Aug. 14 at Jefferson Highway and Rockwell Church Road NW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle stopped in the roadway.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving without a valid license; speeding Aug. 14. at University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Theft by shoplifting Aug. 14 at 440 Atlanta Highway, where a woman was accused of not scanning 14 items of food at the self-checkout register.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper left turn; serious injury by vehicle Aug. 14 at Punkin Junction Road and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting Aug. 14 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a man attempted to steal items and left the scene when confronted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts); simple assault Aug. 14 at 261 East Broad Street, where a man resisted being detained by police.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change; speeding on construction zone; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; hands-free Georgia Act Aug. 15 at University Parkway and Smith Cemetery Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street; reckless conduct Aug. 15 at 31 Parker Road, Auburn, where a man shot a gun off in front of his girlfriend’s mother’s house during a domestic dispute.
• Driving without a valid license Aug. 16 at Loganville Highway, Bethel-Bower Road, Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting Aug. 16 at 441 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a woman tried to walk out of the store with items without paying for any of them.
• False statements and writings, concealment of facts; contributing to the delinquency of a minor Aug. 16 at 1147 Manning Gin Road, Winder, where a hit and run involving a juvenile driver was falsely reported.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer Aug. 17 at 198 Creekwood Road, Winder, where a suspicious man who appeared to be under the influence was reported standing in a driveway swinging a metal chain around.
