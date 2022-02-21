State Representative Terry England announced Thursday, Feb. 17, he will not seek another term in the Georgia House of Representatives.
“I’m tired,” England told the Barrow News-Journal in an interview on Friday.
“I never intended to be there as long as I have been,” he said. “Then you turn and realize, oh, my, we’ve been here a while.”
When Rep. England first ran for the office in 2004, he said wasn't thinking he'd "be doing this ten years, much less 18 years.”
During his time at the State Capitol, in addition to serving the residents of the 116th House District, England has served on a number of house committees and currently serves as chairman of the House of Appropriations Committee, a position he’s held since the country was coming out of the Great Recession.
“Working through that and then the recovery after that, it is a lot of ways a full-time job,” said England.
“One of the things I thought about through the years is if I went to work doing something else I wouldn’t be able to give them my full attention,” said England.
Before politics, England spent his career as a farmer and businessman in the agricultural industry. He owned and operated Homeport Farm Mart in Winder until he left the business in 2012, eight years after being elected as a state representative.
With a love for history and interest in politics, he “enjoys seeing when government works the way it’s supposed to,” which he believes is when “everybody benefits.”
As chairman of the House of Appropriations Committee for the last 12 years, England has overlooked many major funding projects including the Transportation Funding Act of 2015 (HB 170), which created a new funding structure to generate funds needed for transportation infrastructure improvements and transit system enhancements across the state to accommodate the state’s population surge over the past decade.
“It doesn’t matter who gets the credit as long as the job gets done,” he said regarding his work at the State Capitol.
When asked about the challenges facing the state in 2022, England said “we do have our work cut out for us in mental health, not just in Georgia, we’re all dealing with that issue."
Healthcare is another major issue in the state, England said.
“Healthcare will always be an issue, regardless of what party you’re in,” he said.
Locally, England noted the challenges Barrow County will face as it continues to grow. As a lifelong resident who grew up during much simpler times, England admits the growth in Barrow isn’t something he’s particularly excited to see, however he acknowledges the county’s potential.
“With the convenience of where we’re located, we’re a place that isn’t the big city, but quickly becoming a big city,” he said. “and that gives Barrow an opportunity for growth.”
England said he and his wife of over 30 years, Cindy, plan to enjoy their favorite vacation spot, the Smoky Mountains, and also travel to parts of the country they’ve never seen during his retirement from the State Capitol. The national parks out west and Alaska are on the list, he said.
“I feel incredibly blessed to have represented our area for 18 years. It’s always been home and probably always will be home,” said England, who still lives in Barrow and serves as deacon of Auburn First Baptist Church.
