Winder city limits sign

The Winder City Council passed an ordinance in Nov. 2021 requiring property owners and developers with property along the existing municipal boundary, and eligible to annex into the city, to do so in order to receive water service.

If a property requesting to connect onto the city’s water system is not contiguous with the existing city limits, the property owner is required to execute a restrictive covenant consenting to annexation when the property does become contiguous.

