The Winder City Council passed an ordinance in Nov. 2021 requiring property owners and developers with property along the existing municipal boundary, and eligible to annex into the city, to do so in order to receive water service.
If a property requesting to connect onto the city’s water system is not contiguous with the existing city limits, the property owner is required to execute a restrictive covenant consenting to annexation when the property does become contiguous.
According to the ordinance, if the property owner refuses to petition for annexation upon eligibility, the city will have the authority to terminate water service.
The purpose of the ordinance, according to the city, is “to create a permanent, binding obligation of property owners to petition for annexation when and if the property becomes eligible to be annexed into the city.”
Since Winder is the exclusive water provider in the area, and water availability is obviously essential to all developments, this new policy gives property owners and developers two options - annex or bust.
Two property owners seeking relief from this ordinance made their cases before the mayor and council during the its Nov. 3 work session and voted on both matters during its Nov. 8 voting session.
CONFLICTING COUNTY CONTRACTS
The first case involves applicant Stanton Porter Boulevard Shoppes, LLC., who requested water service for 1.7 acres on Loganville Highway, which is currently in unincorporated Barrow County’s intensive commercial (C-3) zoning district. Since the property lies along the municipal boundary, a petition to annex is required as part of its application for water service.
The property owner executed a Sewer Main Cost-Sharing and Non-Annexation Agreement with RaceTrac Petroleum and Barrow County in Oct. 2018, which is a five-year contract agreeing not to seek, request, permit or consent to annexation into any municipality in Barrow County. In the agreement, the property owner and RaceTrac acknowledge any attempt to annex into a municipality would cause the county to “suffer irreparable harm for which damages would be an inadequate remedy.”
The applicant requested the council waive the requirements of the agreement until its agreement with the county expires in approximately one year.
The attorney representing the property owners, Stanton Porter, wrote a letter to city attorney John Stell making his case for relief from the city ordinance: "Although I question whether this new Winder requirement is constitutional, my clients have proposed that they be provided water service under an agreement that my clients will apply for annexation as soon as its agreement with Barrow County expires and my clients have received their respective certificates of occupancy for the development from the county," Porter wrote.
"This would be consistent with the Winder code as there is a provision for future annexation applications for properties that are not currently contiguous with the city."
The city’s staff report found that the agreement "demonstrates no legal acceptance of the agreement by Barrow County." Although, Barrow County officials say that's not true.
Nevertheless, due to its findings, city planning staff recommended the council deny the application for relief from the annexation requirements in the new ordinance, stating that “no documentation has been provided by applicant that the agreement with Barrow County was properly executed by and accepted by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, nor that it was filed for notice against subsequent purchasers in the real property records of the county.”
The council voted in favor of councilmember Jimmy Terrell's motion to waive the requirements of the agreement until the contract with the county expires, along with a set of conditions tied to the waiver, which carried 5-1 with councilmember Kobi Kilgore opposed.
Among the four conditions is a requirement that the applicant submit a petition for annexation to the city no later than 60 days after the expiration of the Sewer Main Cost-Sharing and Non-Annexation Agreement. Transfer of the oversight of construction, plan reviews and all other plans for future improvement of the property will be transferred to the city to ensure it meets applicable development regulations.
BLITCH PROPERTY
The second applicant who requested relief from the ordinance is the J. Daniel Blitch Family Partnership, who requested water service for roughly 151 acres on Rockwell Church Road, which is currently zoned in unincorporated Barrow County's high-density (R-3) zoning district and is legally eligible for annexation into the city.
The Blitch family and developer D.R. Horton, Inc. received zoning approval from the county in Nov. 2008 for a single-family subdivision, known as Maplewood Ridge, consisting of a maximum of 305 lots, including a 28-acre age-restricted section for the 55 and older community.
In 2007, a permanent sewer line easement was granted to the county and the City of Winder provided a water availability letter in 2008 and another in July 2021, just before amending its water ordinance to require property owners abutting the city to annex in order to use city water.
The Blitch family told council they have spent significant time and upwards of $250,000 on this development prior to the ordinance update, in addition to more money spent on development plans in the year since the update. They also noted in the application that in 2016, the Blitch family granted the city a permanent raw water line easement for the Fort Yargo water project and have been active members of the community for over 50 years.
“This is something that means a great deal to us. A measure that would be well-received by lots of people all over the county,” Blitch told council.
Interestingly, Barrow County Schools System Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael wrote in support of the development as it would feed into an underserved elementary school and would provide attractive homes to families and teachers, according to Blitch.
Since McMichael often sends letters to the city opposing proposed developments due to capacity concerns, his positive recommendation is noteworthy.
Due to its eligibility under the city's ordinance, the city's planning staff recommended denial of the request. According to additional comments from Winder city administrator Mandi Cody, the city has its sights on several parcels of what is currently county land near the Blitch property.
The question of why the Blitch family doesn't want to annex into the city was raised by councilmember Shannon Hammond.
"Time," said Blitch.
Blitch went on to explain he and his family have spent a significant amount of money and over a decade planning in order to comply with county codes. Annexing into the city and creating a new site plan according to a different set of codes, Blitch said, would be like starting from the beginning.
“I can’t see what we lose by waiving annexation,” said Terrell after making a motion to approve the request to waive the annexation requirement, which was seconded by Stephanie Britt, but failed in a 4-2 vote against Terrell’s motion.
“We passed the ordinance for a reason, if we are providing a service to a property it needs to be part of the city. That’s the reason for the ordinance and I don’t want to disregard that, but I do understand the frustration of the property owner,” said councilmember Shannon Hammond.
REVENUE LOSS
As was pointed out by Terrell, who said he doesn’t like the ordinance and questions its constitutionality, the application of this ordinance will not bring any additional revenue into the city.
In fact, by forcing unincorporated residents to become incorporated residents, the city will lose water revenue as residents residing within the city limits pay a lower monthly base rate.
Winder's current base water rate is $17.85 inside the city and $26.36 outside the city, which equates to an $8.61 rate differential per home each month.
The Blitch development plans for 305 single-family homes, therefore by annexing, the city would face a total revenue loss of $31,512 each year from this development alone.
When considering all of the annexations the city has passed this year, and the many more anticipated to come, this unintended consequence could become staggering in the years to come. The city’s apparent disregard for this revenue loss raises the question as to how much consideration went into this ordinance before making it policy, and how much those who voted for it understood its ramifications once in practice.
